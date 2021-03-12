Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0178 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $215.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.40 or 0.99842760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.00390448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00300813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.80 or 0.00780604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090896 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,034,875 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

