PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $8.50 million and $620,920.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00456256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00539624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,674,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

