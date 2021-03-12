PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the February 11th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

PFN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,918. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

