PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the February 11th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE RCS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.27. 85,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,733. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 193,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

