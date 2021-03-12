PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 177.6% from the February 11th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE RCS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.27. 85,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,733. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
