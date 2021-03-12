Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 259.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. 28,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

