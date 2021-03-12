Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,654 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 11.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Pinduoduo worth $287,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $123,682,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $160.32. 173,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.