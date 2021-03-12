Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 584,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,967. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

