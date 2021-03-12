Pinkcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,296.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $23,296.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00395650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00042955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.51 or 0.06501187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,046,524 coins and its circulating supply is 425,786,088 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

