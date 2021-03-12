PIVX (PIVX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.98 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $71.57 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

