Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Down 5.8%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. 572,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 659,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth $2,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 6,683.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 513,063 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 488,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pixelworks by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 258,463 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

