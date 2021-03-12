PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.13. PlayAGS shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 6,566 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.
The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $313.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
