PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.13. PlayAGS shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 6,566 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $313.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

