Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,940 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. SEA accounts for about 0.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,215. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

