Polkadot Market Cap Tops $32.00 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion and approximately $2.18 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,055,170,359 coins and its circulating supply is 919,304,698 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

