Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.15 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $22.96 or 0.00039963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $14.87 million and $21.15 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.22 or 0.00472027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00062713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00556962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

