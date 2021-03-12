Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €112.00 by Barclays

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €112.00 ($131.76) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.57 ($86.55).

ETR PAH3 opened at €76.52 ($90.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.84. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €76.04 ($89.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

