Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Poshmark updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ POSH traded down $11.61 on Friday, hitting $47.85. 54,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,426. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on POSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

