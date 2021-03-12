PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,920.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.12 million and $1,920.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,767.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.85 or 0.03132354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00366736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.80 or 0.00935657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00391644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00327330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021093 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,880,808 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

