PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

