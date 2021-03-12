Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRBZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $$87.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $88.65.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.