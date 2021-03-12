PressOne (PRS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,503.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, PressOne has traded 157.9% higher against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $15,503.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.