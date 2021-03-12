PRIZM Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and $535,203.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,214,041 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.