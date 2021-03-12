Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

