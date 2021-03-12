Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 461 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $272.96. 206,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.09. The company has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

