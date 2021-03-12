Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,309 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,481,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

