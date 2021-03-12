Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,870 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after purchasing an additional 495,940 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 271,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 73,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,982. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

