Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,325.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 237,166 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,039,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 86,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $32.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

