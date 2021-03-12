Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $13.11 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 417,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

