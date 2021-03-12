Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.92. 27,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.