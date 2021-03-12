Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,781 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter worth about $262,000.

CAF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,753. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

