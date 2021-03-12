Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 16,033 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.40. 7,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

