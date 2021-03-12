Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 987,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

