Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

