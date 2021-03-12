Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 662.6% in the third quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 363,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.