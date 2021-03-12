Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,112 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $394.45. 232,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $397.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

