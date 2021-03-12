Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $25.25 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,248,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.61. 255,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,485. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average of $187.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

