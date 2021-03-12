Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $229,919.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,734,740,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,509,047,637 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

