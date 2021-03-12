Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $994.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce $994.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.12 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Prologis posted sales of $878.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.