Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells $644,300.00 in Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 316,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,434. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Truist increased their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.68.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

