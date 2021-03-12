ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

CSM stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,061 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

