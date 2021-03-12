Prospector Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.81% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,544. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.41 million. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

