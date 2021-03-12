Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $976,920. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

