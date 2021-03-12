Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Noodles & Company worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 8.7% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 12.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 11,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,242. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $556.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $184,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

