Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Vectrus worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vectrus by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vectrus by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vectrus by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $683.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.