Prospector Partners LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics comprises approximately 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Haemonetics worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,035. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

