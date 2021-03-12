Prospector Partners LLC Buys Shares of 115,250 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 216,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,248,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.