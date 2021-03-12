Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PJT Partners worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PJT Partners by 268.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

