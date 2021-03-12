Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Waterstone Financial worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at $720,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,496 shares of company stock worth $854,510. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of WSBF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. 1,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. Research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

