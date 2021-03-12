Prospector Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,850 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Horizon worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 246,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

