Prospector Partners LLC Has $12.57 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes accounts for 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of The Howard Hughes worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE:HHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. 2,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,725. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $103.00.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

