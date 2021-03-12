Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Kearny Financial worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 267.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 19,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,700. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

